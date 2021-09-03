At least 44 people dead in New York due to heavy rains caused by Hurricane Ida

Flash floods were observed in several parts of New York as the Hurricane Ida left the area tattered with heavy rain.

At least 44 people have been killed in the flash floods overnight into Thursday, with several people still hiding in their basements to ensure their survival.

The Hurricane Ida brought a record rainfall which led to a flash flood in the New York City. Several streets of the developed city were seen submerged in rainwater and subway services had to be shut down as the water took over the platforms and tracks.

In addition to subway, hundreds of domestic and international flights were suspended from the LaGuardia and JFK and Newark airports.

"We're all in this together. The nation is ready to help," US President Joe Biden said. He is also scheduled to visit the state of Louisiana to assess the damage caused by the Hurricane Ida.

The southern state of Louisiana was left without power and several buildings were destroyed due to the heavy winds and rains.

After Louisiana, it is now New Jersey, Ney York City, Manhattan, The Bronx and Queens who are battling the after effects of the hurricane.

For the first time in over 40-50 years, the area has seen such heavy rains. The fire department had to come to rescue of hundreds of people who were caught in their cars, submerged under water.

New Jersey’s Governor, Phil Murphy, reported that at least 23 people have died and the “majority of these deaths were individuals who got caught in their vehicles”.

"We're enduring an historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said late Wednesday.