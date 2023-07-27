At least 19 dead as passenger boat capsizes by strong winds near Manila

At least 19 people were killed on Thursday when a passenger boat capsized due to strong winds near the Philippine capital, Manila, as reported by Reuters news agency quoting the municipal disaster agency.

According to the chief of the disaster agency in Binangonan town Jose Hernandez, the exact number of people onboard was not immediately known, but 40 individuals have been rescued. Reports said that the search and rescue operations are currently underway.

The boat was approximately 45 meters away from the shore when it encountered the impact of strong winds.

The sudden force caused panic among the passengers, leading them to shift to one side of the boat. It ultimately caused the boat to capsize, said the Coast Guard in a separate statement.

Typhoon Doksuri's impact

Typhoon Doksuri struck the Philippines this week. The powerful typhoon brought strong winds and heavy rainfall to the northern and densely populated Luzon island.

Wind speeds reached up to 175 kilometers per hour (108 miles per hour).

Widespread damage

As Typhoon Doksuri lashed the northern coastline of the Philippines, it resulted in the overflowing of riverbanks and left thousands of people without electricity.

Coastal communities, including remote villages in tropical forests, bore the brunt of the relentless rain. Authorities had already evacuated many residents to safer areas before the storm's arrival.

According to a report from Xinhua News Agency, Typhoon Doksuri has impacted a significant number of people in the Philippines, affecting nearly over 328,000 individuals.

Among them, approximately 20,000 people have sought refuge in more than 300 temporary shelters.

Warnings and preparedness in China

At 10 am on Thursday, China's National Meteorological Center issued a red alert, signifying the highest level of warning, for Typhoon Doksuri, which is the fifth typhoon of the year.

According to predictions cited by media outlets, Typhoon Doksuri is expected to track northwestward at a speed of approximately 10 to 15 kilometers per hour. As it advances, it will gradually approach the coastal regions of China's Fujian and Guangdong, with its intensity steadily increasing.

