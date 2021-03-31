As China threat grows, Australia to build guided missiles with US

Australia is set to begin building its own guided missiles in collaboration with the United States. The country has not manufactured missiles in decades, and this news comes in as China continues to assert itself in the Pacific region.

Australian Prime Minister cited “changing global environment” and said that they would partner with a weapons manufacturer to produce the missiles, while hoping to generate thousands of jobs. The country intends to spend $761 (1 billion Australian dollars) million on the missiles - part of a huge 10-year investment in defence sectors.

Also read: Australian Parliament sex scandal: Is cabinet reshuffle an eyewash?

Morrison also claimed that creating “sovereign capability” remains important to protect Australians. Currently, Australia imports missiles from allies like the United States and has decoy rockets to stop incoming missiles.

China’s increasing aggression in the region continues to worry countries. Recently, a group called Quad - made of India, Japan, Australia, and the US met as China’s threats of invasion against Taiwan and other regions get more intense.

Also read: Australian PM Morrison's approval rating falls to lowest in a year

Australia is a member of the “Five Eyes” alliance which includes US, Canada, Britain, and New Zealand.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute had earlier said that Australia would need AU$100 billion over the next two decades on buying missiles and guided weapons.

In the case of conflict, Australia would now depend less on imports and more on domestic manufacturing. A series of frigates and submarines are also under production.