/Araghchi faces backlash over US-Iran peace deal as protesters gather outside Foreign Ministry office

A fresh political controversy has emerged in Iran after protesters gathered outside a Foreign Ministry office in the northeastern city of Mashhad, voicing opposition to comments made by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi about a possible peace agreement with the United States.

The demonstration comes at a crucial moment as discussions over a potential US-Iran peace framework continue to attract attention across the region.

Araghchi's remarks, made during a televised interview, sparked criticism from hardline groups that oppose direct engagement with Washington and remain deeply sceptical of any agreement with the United States.

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According to footage shared by Fars News Agency, protesters assembled outside the Foreign Ministry building in Mashhad on Saturday. Women dressed in black chadors were seen waving red and black flags while chanting slogans against the foreign minister, including "death to dishonourable Araghchi, the infiltrator".

Peace deal draws criticism

The protest follows comments made by Araghchi during an interview with state television on Friday. Speaking about the proposal, Araghchi said the agreement under discussion would include the lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, which was imposed in response to Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

"The administration of Strait of Hormuz will no longer be the same as before," he added, describing the strategic waterway as one of Iran's "main instruments of deterrence".

Although he did not announce that a final deal had been reached, his remarks indicated that diplomatic engagement remained under consideration.

The proposed agreement has faced resistance from hardline figures in Iran. Critics argue that such a deal would not serve Iran's interests and could weaken Tehran's leverage over the Strait of Hormuz. They have also accused Iranian negotiators of making excessive concessions during the talks.

Additional videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators outside the Foreign Ministry building in Tehran chanting "Araghchi, resign" and "Ghalibaf, resign," AFP reported.

The slogans were directed at Araghchi and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is also serving as Iran's chief negotiator in the discussions.

Meanwhile, Trump and Pakistani officials said on Saturday that a peace agreement aimed at ending the conflict could be signed as early as Sunday. Iranian officials, however, appeared more cautious and stopped short of confirming a specific timeline for any potential deal.