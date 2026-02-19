/'People used to laugh' at the idea: Gadkari approves use of 100% ethanol fuel in India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said he has approved legal recognition for 100 per cent ethanol fuel, a move aimed at reducing India's dependence on imported fossil fuels and promoting cleaner alternatives.

Speaking at a press conference marking 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Gadkari said he had cleared the proposal to formalise the use of 100 per cent ethanol fuel.

"Last night at 8 PM, I signed the file making rules for 100% ethanol and giving it legal process," he said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Highlighting India's large fuel import bill, the minister said ethanol could emerge as an effective substitute for conventional fuels and help reduce expenditure on imports.

"The country has an import of 22 lakh crores. Now, the resolution we made to reduce this import... gradually gas will also be produced in the country. An alternative to petrol and diesel will also be ready," Gadkari said.

The minister pointed to recent developments in the automobile sector, citing the launch of Maruti Suzuki's WagonR flex fuel model, which can run entirely on ethanol.

"I am pleased to share that I had the opportunity to launch the Maruti Suzuki WagonR running on 100% ethanol. Among the motorcycles launched, three out of five are from Hero MotoCorp, and two of Hero's motorcycles have already been launched on 100% ethanol," he said.

Gadkari also said more automobile manufacturers are preparing to introduce ethanol-powered vehicles in the coming months.

"In the next two months, companies such as Toyota, Suzuki, and Hyundai will also launch vehicles that run entirely on 100% ethanol," he added.

Recalling the initial response to his push for ethanol-based fuel, Gadkari said the idea was often met with scepticism and misinformation.

"I used to talk about this dream, and people used to laugh. Some friends even used to criticise it. I'll tell you a good story about how efforts are made to defame ethanol," he said.

The minister recounted an incident in which a person blamed ethanol for a vehicle breakdown, despite the vehicle running on diesel.

"One person called me and said his jeep had broken down. When he took it to the mechanic, the mechanic said the car broke down because of putting ethanol in it. I asked him if his car runs on petrol or diesel. He said diesel. I said, 'We don't even put ethanol in diesel, so how did it break down?' So, many attempts were made to spread misinformation," Gadkari said.

The remarks come days after Gadkari and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri attended the launch of Maruti Suzuki's flex fuel vehicle on June 4.