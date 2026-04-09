/Indian PM Modi begins key France visit to boost 'Special Global Strategic Partnership'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Saturday for a six-day visit that focuses on deepening ties between the two nations, just months after their bilateral relationship was elevated to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership".

The Indian PM begins his visit from Nice (13-14 June), before heading to Evian for the G7 Summit and concluding in Paris. It marks his seventh official trip to France since 2014 and follows French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India in February 2026, during which the two countries upgraded their long-standing ties.

In Nice, Mr Modi and French President Macron will jointly inaugurate the Bharat Innovates event, part of the India-France Year of Innovation. The gathering is expected to draw over 120 Indian startups alongside French and international business leaders, aiming to strengthen collaboration in technology and entrepreneurship. The leaders will also hold their first bilateral summit since the partnership upgrade.

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On 16-17 June, the Indian PM will attend the G7 Summit in Evian at President Macron's invitation. India's participation highlights its role as a prominent Global South voice on issues ranging from climate change to global governance. The number of bilateral meetings are expected, including with US President Donald Trump. Both leaders will meet on Wednesday, the first time since February 2025, in Washington DC.

The visit culminates in Paris on 18 June with the Prime Minister's attendance at VivaTech, Europe's largest tech and startup summit. India will host its largest-ever pavilion there, positioning the country as a hub for AI, digital innovation and deep-tech. Officials hope the events will catalyse new partnerships between Indian and European tech ecosystems.

India and France have enjoyed close relations since 1947, formalising a Strategic Partnership in 1998, India's first with a Western nation. The 2023 Horizon 2047 Roadmap outlines ambitious cooperation in defence, space, civil nuclear energy, climate, and people-to-people ties. Defence ties include Rafale jets, Scorpene submarines and co-production initiatives, while space collaboration spans decades between ISRO and CNES.

Trade has grown significantly, with bilateral flows exceeding $15 billion. France is now India's third-largest EU trading partner. Educational links are expanding, with efforts to increase Indian students in France from 10,000 to 30,000 by 2030.

The visit reinforces strategic convergence on Indo-Pacific issues, counter-terrorism and multilateral reform, including French support for India's UN Security Council ambitions. It also comes as the India-EU Free Trade Agreement nears completion, promising further economic gains.

The trip is expected to deliver concrete outcomes in innovation, mobility and economic cooperation, further cementing France as one of India's "most trusted partners", as officials say, in an increasingly complex global landscape.