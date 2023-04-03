Apple's 'OMG' moment in South Korea is peppered by K-Pop

Apple has followed South Korea's homegrown smartphone giant Samsung's footsteps in bringing-in a K-pop factor into its promotional strategies to align with entertainment-related gravitation of the South Korean people.

The company enlisted a K-pop girl band NewJeans to promote its fifth store in capital Seoul's posh Gangnam district.

Last week, Apple reportedly set up a pop-up studio inside the new store. Visitors could listen to an exclusive spatial audio recording of NewJeans' song 'OMG', which approaches 360-degree sound by modulating the music to the movement of a device.

The Cupertino, California-based giant is stepping up its efforts to enhance its market footprint in Southeast Asian nations. Last month, the company launched its Apple Pay service in South Korea. The company has plans to set up its retail outlets in India, and is reportedly hiring workforce for its first Apple store in Malaysia.

Apple now has a retail team of nearly 800 on the ground in South Korea, according to Patrick Schuerpf, director of Apple’s retail business in Asia, Bloomberg reported.

Local reports in Korean media suggest that Apple may soon open its sixth store in Seoul, following which the company will have more of its stores in the South Korean capital than Tokyo.

Apple’s use of the K-pop band NewJeans, which is backed by Hybe Co.’s label ADOR, is a strategy similar to that of Samsung.

Samsung has a BTS edition smartphone. Similar strategies have been opted by Hyundai as well as luxury brands Chanel and Dior. Such artist collaborations often go viral online and fuel demand from loyal fans.

