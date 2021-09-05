Amid inquiry, former aide of Prince Charles steps down as charity boss

As an inquiry into allegations about misconduct gets carried out, an ex-aide of the Prince of Wales has stepped down temporarily as a charity boss.

A former assistant valet to Charles, Michael Fawcett has stepped down as the chief executive of the Prince’s Foundation. There have been allegations of misconduct regarding an honour for Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.

According to a report by ‘The Sunday Times’, the Saudi businessman has donated large sums to restoration projects of particular interest to Charles. Mahfouz, who is listed as a supporter on the Prince’s Foundation website, denies any wrongdoing.

In 2003, Fawcett was cleared of financial misconduct allegations levelled over the selling of royal gifts. Fawcett has been alleged to have coordinated support for an honour for Mahfouz.

In 2018, after a reshuffle in Charles’s charities, Fawcett was appointed as chief executive of the Prince’s Foundation.

Prince’s Foundation chair Douglas Connell, said, “Michael Fawcett offered to step down temporarily from active duties as chief executive of the Prince’s Foundation while the trustees’ investigation is ongoing. The Prince’s Foundation has accepted this offer. Michael fully supports the ongoing investigation and has confirmed that he will assist the investigation in every way.”