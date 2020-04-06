American leadership wilts amid coronavirus pandemic

As the world turns to India, the so-called super powers are nowhere to be found in the battle against coronavirus.

From dismantling terror to ushering democracy in oil rich countries, America has put itself at the lead of every geopolitical situation, however, right now the number of coronavirus cases is rising fast in the country.

The country is close to ten thousand deaths with the most number of infected cases in the world today. New York alone has reported 4,200 deaths - the financial capital of US and the world, now the Wuhan virus capital too.

But, the American government's pandemic response is still a work in progress. It is fragmented, chaotic and plagued by the rhetorical messaging of President Trump.

In one of his tweets, the US president had said: "We are learning much about the invisible enemy.... it is tough and smart..... but we are tougher and smarter."

Are the piling body bags "smart" in Trump's opinion?...

The Pentagon may now provide military-style body bags for civilian use. The US emergency management agency says it has requested a hundred thousand of these pouches for coronavirus victims.

The United States government seems to have given in with the death toll soaring.

Infact, if some experts are to be believed, 200 thousand Americans are projectied to die even with the most stringent of public health restrictions, according to White House and US health officials. The eloving crisis is being compared to a localized "Pearl Harbour" or a 9/11 moment and its going to happen in all of America's 50 states.

In at atleast eight of these states - all with Republican Governors have still not ordered their residents to stay at home. These states include Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, South Carolina, Utah, Wyoming, according to a Reuters report.

Even Georgia with 6,700 cases and 200 deaths, The governor has even allowed the beaches to be reopened. Intestingly, in Louisiana, a pastor defiantly held Church services in violation of the state's stay-at-home orders. Hundreds of worshippers attended, some of them arrived in buses sent to pick them up. The pastor said emotional issues are worse than the virus.

In Washington, a new controversy has hit the US treasury over buying medical equipment from abroad. Last Wednesday, a Russian military plane carrying ventilators landed in New York. According to reports, the ventilators manufactured by a Russian company is under US sanctions. The company which goes by the name Kret has been under US sanctions since july 2014 with American firms and nationals barred from doing business with it.

Trump's critics say the White House should not be accepting humanitarian aid from Russia - sanctions or no sanctions.