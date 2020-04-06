British PM Boris Johnson in 'good spirits' after being hospitalised due to COVID-19

British PM Boris Johnson, 55, who was hospitalized after showing "persistent symptoms" of coronavirus is in "good spirits", his spokesman said.

PM Johnson was admitted at night in St Thomas' Hospital in London and remained "under observation", the spokesman informed.

The British prime minister was detected with the virus ten days ago but was put under quarantine at home in his Downing Street flat.

Johnson was admitted in the hospital even as Britain battled with the virus with the number of cases rising every day. Britain has 47,806 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 4,934 deaths, with both numbers - those infected and deaths - likely to rise as the National Health Service(NHS) struggles to combat the disease.

Apart from the UK prime minister, health secretary Matt Hancock and Prince Charles were the other high profile people hit by the virus but they have since recovered.

In an address to the nation, Queen Elizabeth said the country "will succeed” in the fight against coronavirus while reassuring the citizens that, "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return and we will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again.”