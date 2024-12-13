Washington DC, United States

E-commerce giant Amazon is donating $1 million to United States President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund. The company will also air the event on Prime Video, an Amazon spokesperson said on Thursday (Dec 12). The Wall Street Journal reported that Prime Video will be an in-kind donation worth another $1 million.

Amazon's founder Jeff Bezos is expected to meet the Republican leader next week, Trump said in his interview with CNBC on Thursday (Dec 12).

Trump has criticised the Washington Post (Owned by Bezos) for its coverage during his first term in the White House.

In the November 2024 US presidential election, the Post blocked the endorsement of the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, which led to the resignation of several editors from the media outlet.

But Bezos defended the move, saying, "Most people believe the media is biased," and the WaPo and other newspapers needed to boost their credibility.

Meta's donation

Amazon's reported donation comes just after Mark Zuckerberg's Meta announced a $1 million donation to Trump's inaugural fund for the inauguration on January 20.

Zuckerberg's donation was made after Trump openly threatened repercussions for any perceived meddling by technology leaders in his election campaigns. The Republican had threatened Zuckerberg that he would “spend the rest of his life in prison” if he tried to interfere in the 2024 US presidential election.

Zuckerberg or Meta did not contribute to Trump's or incumbent President Joe Biden's inaugural fund in 2017 and 2021 respectively.

But in recent years, the Meta CEO has worked to bridge the gaps between him and Republicans as he hosted dinners and meetings with important personalities. This also includes a meeting with the incoming president at his Mar-a-Lago residence. At one such event, Zuckerberg gifted Trump a pair of Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.

The donation worth $1 million is reportedly an effort by Zuckerberg to report Meta as neutral in political matters.

(With inputs from agencies)