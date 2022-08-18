Ahead of US mid-term elections, TikTok reveals plan to crack down on paid political posts

On Wednesday, TikTok unveiled its strategy to combat the onslaught of false information that is anticipated to accompany the approaching US midterm elections. Tech companies typically determine how to address such issues on their own.

The firm announced that as part of its preparedness for the November midterm elections in the United States, it will work to prevent influencers from posting paid political messages on the short-form video app.

Head of US safety Eric Han wrote in a blog post that TikTok has started reminding users that its ban on political adverts includes videos that people are paid to make for the platform.

Watch | WION Climate Tracker: US president Joe Biden signs climate bill into law

While TikTok has prohibited paid political advertisements since 2019, campaign strategists have found a loophole, they now pay influencers to promote political causes.

Han stated, "If we discover political content was paid for and not properly disclosed, it is promptly removed from the platform."

Also read | Donald Trump’s critic Liz Cheney ousted in the Wyoming election

Critics and lawmakers have long accused TikTok and rival social media firms like Meta Platforms and Twitter of not doing enough to halt the spread of political misinformation and provocative content on their platforms, reports Reuters.

According to an AFP report, TikTok has launched an "Elections Center" that would inform users of where and how to cast their ballots as well as include videos aimed at inspiring critical thinking about online material.

Also read | US knew Russia's Ukraine war plans but struggled to convince allies: Report

The popular video-sharing app will add links to its Elections Center to content identified as being connected to the midterm elections, as well as accounts belonging to governments, lawmakers, or political parties.

Han said TikTok will evaluate the veracity of content using both automated technologies and human fact-checkers, he also urged users to "reconsider" sharing posts with dubious claims.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.