Donald Trump’s critic Liz Cheney ousted in the Wyoming election

Liz Cheney, a rare Republican critic of former president Donald Trump, was defeated by voters in the US state of Wyoming in a primary election. She lost against Harriet Hageman, a candidate favoured by Trump who is a newbie to politics.

The 56-year-old Cheney was one of only two members of her party to join the House panel looking into Trump’s efforts to maintain power. She had a bright future as a Republican star. In her speech, the leader indicated that this was the start of a new phase in her political career.

Also read | Trump's passports returned a day after former US prez claimed they were 'stolen' by FBI

All 10 Republicans were targeted for supporting Trump’s impeachment after his supporters attacked the US Capitol building. Four have resigned so far and four more have been beaten by his preferred candidate in Wyoming and other states. Only two have been able to effectively hold onto their positions. The last person to experience the Trumpian assault was Cheney.

Cheney made it plain in her concession address that she would continue to criticise the former president, who has hinted he would run for the presidency again in the year 2024. The critic further said, "I have said since [last year's US Capitol riot on] 6 January that I will do whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office, and I mean it," BBC reported.

Also read | US justice department opposes release of Donald Trump search affidavit

She stated that if she had agreed with Trump’s erroneous assertions that he, not President Joe Biden, had won elections in 2020, Cheney claimed that she could have easily won re-election.

Meanwhile, the former president congratulated Hageman on her victory. He further mentioned Cheney's saying she ought to be ashamed of herself and her remarks. Trump added that she can finally vanish into political obscurity at this point, and she’ll be happier than she is now.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.