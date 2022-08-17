US knew Russia's Ukraine war plans but struggled to convince allies: Report

"Extraordinary" details were provided in advance to the United States President Joe Biden related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, The Washington Post has reported.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, what it calls a "special military operation" to "demilitarise" and "de-Nazify" its neighbouring country.

The invasion turned into a full-fledged war, causing an outsized impact on the global supply chain and leading to a massive humanitarian crisis. Thousands of people are dead and millions flew away from the conflict zones.

In the latest report, it is mentioned that the Kremlin's intentions were made known to Biden in reference to the "satellite images, intercepted communications and human sources".

The report by The Washington Post contains previously unreported details from over three dozen US, European and NATO officials.

The Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said that the country's top intelligence, military and diplomatic leaders provided highly classified intelligence involving the positioning of Russian troops, weaponry and strategy.

The names of top authorities include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark A Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The Washington Post reported that Milley apparently called Russia's military plot the country's version of "shock and awe." He basically predicted that Russia would attack Ukraine from "multiple directions simultaneously."

Six months into the Russia-Ukraine war

Nearly six months into the crisis, the war has reached a dangerous point as concerns of 'nuclear war' have been raised.

In the latest development, the Ukrainian technicians at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant hit by shelling work under the barrels of Russian guns and face huge pressure.

As reported by news agency Reuters, one of the technicians said that they are staying on to make sure there is no Chornobyl-style disaster.

