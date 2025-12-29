/Ahead of Trump meeting, Netanyahu holds talks with US Secretary of State Rubio

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Dec 29) held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Netanyahu also met several key members in the Trump administration earlier in the day, including special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and several other senior white house officials. “I had a great meeting in Florida with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio,” Netanyahu wrote on X.

The Israeli Prime Minister is on his fifth visit to the United States this year. He is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump at 1 PM ET, with the discussion expected to focus on recent developments linked to the second phase of the Gaza peace plan aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The second phase of the agreement calls for Hamas’ disarmament, reconstruction in Gaza, and the establishment of post-war governance. At the heart of the framework is a proposed “Board of Peace”, expected to include Trump and other international leaders to oversee implementation and ensure stability.

Donald Trump unveiled a 20-point Gaza peace plan on September 27, 2025, to put an end to the two-year-long war between Israel and Palestine, triggered by one of the deadliest terror attacks by Hamas inside the Jewish state.

The plan proposed an immediate ceasefire, phased Israeli withdrawal, hostage releases and expanded humanitarian access. On October 3, Egypt and Qatar hosted indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, leading to an agreement on a first-phase ceasefire and limited exchanges.

On November 6, the UN Security Council endorsed key elements of the framework, urging all sides to comply. Negotiations on post-conflict governance, security guarantees and reconstruction funding continued through December 2025, with mediators pushing to extend the ceasefire and prevent a relapse into large-scale fighting.