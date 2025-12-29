/‘Bad weather’ leads to cancellation of over 80 flights, airlines issue travel advisories. Check details

Amid disrupted flights due to foggy weather on Monday (Dec 29), multiple airlines, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, issued travel advisories. Air India said that the departures and arrivals of its flights might be affected on Tuesday (Dec 30). The airline said it was due to poor visibility in several cities like Delhi, Amritsar, Jammu, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Patna, Guwahati, and Bagdogra.

“Due to expected bad weather (poor visibility) in Delhi (DEL), Amritsar (ATQ), Jammu (IXJ), Ayodhya (AYJ), Gorakhpur (GOP), Varanasi (VNS), Darbhanga (DBR), Patna (PAT), Guwahati (GAU), and Bagdogra (IXB), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status,” Air India wrote in a post on X.

Meanwhile, IndiGo, which was in hot water weeks ago due to heavy cancellations and delayed flights, also issued an advisory saying that “fog is expected to develop during the late-night hours and extend into the morning, with periods of reduced visibility across several airports in the region.”

“In view of the forecast, flight movements may see some impact, with some delays possible as operations adjust to the prevailing conditions. We remain vigilant and continue to monitor the weather closely to ensure your journey progresses as smoothly as possible,” the statement added.

Earlier, IndiGo had said on the social media platform, “Our teams are continuing to support customers at the airport and are in close coordination with authorities to resume smoother operations as soon as conditions permit. Please keep checking your flight status for the latest information."