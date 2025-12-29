/5th-century Indian ship INSV Kaundinya embarks on maiden voyage; PM Modi hails Navy

Indian Navy boasts its state-of-the-art aircraft carriers, submarines, warships, but its newest addition, a 5th-century vessel, takes pride in not employing any modern technology as Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Kaundinya, the Navy’s indigenously built traditional stitched sailing vessel, on Monday (Dec 29) embarked on its maiden voyage from Porbandar, Gujarat, to Muscat in Oman. The ship set sail for the Indian Ocean with the Naval band playing “Jai Ho” from Slumdog Millionaire.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people behind the project, saying that the ship highlights "India's rich maritime traditions."



"Wonderful to see that INSV Kaundinya is embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman. Built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, this ship highlights India's rich maritime traditions. I congratulate the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the Indian Navy for their dedicated efforts in bringing this unique vessel to life. My best wishes to the crew for a safe and memorable journey, as they retrace our historic links with the Gulf region and beyond," he wrote in a post on X.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why INSV Kaundinya is special



INSV Kaundinya is a stitched sail ship modelled on a 5th-century CE vessel depicted in the Ajanta Caves paintings. The project began in July 2023 under a tripartite agreement between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and Hodi Innovations, with funding from the Ministry of Culture.

Named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, who is believed to have sailed from India to Southeast Asia in ancient times, the ship reflects India’s historic maritime heritage.

Its sails feature motifs of the Gandabherunda and the Sun, the bow is adorned with a sculpted Simha Yali, and a symbolic Harappan-style stone anchor sits on the deck, each element celebrating India’s rich seafaring traditions.

Facilities on board



The journey to Oman on board an ancient ship is not going to be an easy one, as the Ship's builders refused to utilise modern technologies and built it solely on traditional shipbuilding methods.

Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, who pioneered the idea of rebuilding a stitched ancient ship, gave a glimpse of life on INSV Kaundinya "Modern amenities are minimal except for safety and communications. This is how it looks under the deck. As you can see, there are no cabins and just a dark hold for storing supplies. Mostly, we sleep on the open deck with sleeping bags," he wrote on X, sharing photos of the amenities onboard.

Regarding food for crew members, Sanyal, who himself is part of the crew, said, "We are carrying some fresh vegetables that should last the first 5-6 days. Thereafter, it is dry rations and any fish we catch. Fresh water is rationed to 4.5 litres a day per person, including drinking, a share of cooking water, and washing".

Significance of the Voyage



For India, the voyage also serves as a soft-power initiative, highlighting its role in ancient East-West trade and challenging the perception that China’s “Silk Road” caravans were dominant.

It challenges the popular perceptions that Indians were not great seafarers or that ancient India remained inward-looking, never undertaking great voyages apart from a few well-known endeavours during the Chola period around 1000 CE.