India on Monday (Dec 29) categorically dismissed statements made by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' charges of mistreatment of its religious minorities, saying Islamabad's "abysmal record" speaks for itself and that no amount of "finger pointing" towards others will "obfuscate" it. New Delhi also stressed that the neighbouring country wants to erase its poor record by pointing towards India, but it won't be successful, as the systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths speaks for itself.

"We reject the reported remarks from a country whose abysmal record on this front speaks for itself. Pakistan’s horrific and systemic victimisation of minorities of various faiths is a well-established fact. No amount of finger-pointing will obfuscate it," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Responding to media queries regarding comments made by Pakistani Foreign Affairs spokesperson Tahir Andrabi, who urged the international community to take note of what he alleged was "targeting religious minorities" in India, including "Christmas-related vandalism and attacks on Muslims."

Last month, Pakistan objected to the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In response, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed Pakistan’s remarks as politically motivated and unacceptable, stating that it had no standing to comment on India’s internal matters.

MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said India had “seen the reported remarks and rejects them with the contempt they deserve,” adding that Pakistan, given its record of bigotry, repression and systemic mistreatment of minorities, lacked the moral authority to lecture others. He said Pakistan should focus on its own “abysmal human rights record” instead of making hypocritical statements.