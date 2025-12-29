Google Preferred
  /Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting president Vladimir Putin's home; Zelensky labels it as 'lies'

Russia accuses Ukraine of targeting president Vladimir Putin’s home; Zelensky labels it as 'lies'

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Dec 29, 2025, 21:33 IST | Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 21:35 IST
Russia President Vladimir Putin Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Russian FM Lavrov accused Ukraine of launching a drone strike on Putin’s residence, escalating tensions. Zelensky has denied the claims, calling them lies

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Ukraine of attempting to strike President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod region on December 28-29. Lavrov claimed that 91 long-range drones were launched at the site, describing the act as “reckless” and labeling it as "state terrorism." He warned that this alleged attack would influence Russia’s approach to future negotiations, though it was unclear if Putin was present at the time.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rejected the accusations, calling them “lies” and asserting that Russia was preparing to strike key Ukrainian government buildings, including in Kyiv. Lavrov indicated that Russian forces had already identified targets for potential retaliatory strikes and that the situation would alter Moscow's stance in ongoing peace talks, though Russia would still engage in dialogue.

See what Zelensky said in a post on X

