After Trump walks out of interview, White House releases raw footage of '60 Minutes'

The White House on Thursday released raw footage of US President Trump's "60 Minutes" interview with CBS.

The US president had walked out of the interview midway as reporter Lesley Stahl asked uncomfortable questions. Trump later took a dig at the CBS reporter saying that it was “fake and biased”

Trump had said then that he was contemplating releasing the interview "prior to airtime".

This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a fake and biased interview is all about," Trump had said. The White House had kept a copy of the interview in which only Trump was visible. In the interview Trump says the country has "turned a corner" on the virus, a line he has taken earlier, and was hear saying masks were effective in preventing the spread of the virus.

In the footage, Trump is shown asking Stahl and CBS News to ask tough question of Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump said in the tape that he hopes the Supreme Court will end Obamacare and he would replace it with a less-expensive plan "that will take care of people with pre-existing conditions."

The interview is set to be aired on Sunday on CBS.

CBS News said Trump had disregarded the agreement to keep the footage private, however, it added that it will not defer it "from providing its full, fair and contextual reporting which presidents have participated in for decades."