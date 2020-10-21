Trump cuts short ‘60 Minutes’ interview, taunts interviewer Lesley Stahl

According to reports, US President Donald Trump abruptly cut short a solo interview with CBS News’ 60 Minutes on Tuesday and failed to return for a joint appearance with US Vice President Mike Pence.

The US president reportedly sat down with correspondent Lesley Stahl at the White House as cameras began rolling, however, he apparently told the broadcaster that they already had got material to use.

Trump then took a dig at CBS saying it was “fake and biased” while adding that he was "considering posting" the interview "prior to airtime".

I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020 ×

"I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a fake and biased interview is all about," Trump said.

...Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2020 ×

"Everyone should compare this terrible electoral intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!, the President added.

This is not the first time Trump has had an open confrontation with the media during his presidency.

The interview is scheduled to be broadcast on Sunday. Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania said: ”You have to watch what we do to ‘60 Minutes,’ adding,"You’ll get such a kick out of it. You’re going to get such a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl’s not going to be happy.”

US Vice President Mike Pence was interviewed separately by CBS “60 Minutes.”