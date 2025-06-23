/After Qatar, Iran fires missiles at US base in Iraq: Ain al-Asad on high alert

Iran has launched a retaliatory strike against the United States, firing missiles at US military bases in both Iraq and Qatar, Iranian state media confirmed on Monday night. The operation, named “Bashar al Fateh”, is Tehran’s response to the recent US airstrikes on its nuclear sites.

Military sources told Reuters that air defences were activated at Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq. The base, located in Iraq’s western Anbar province, is one of the largest US military installations in the Middle East and plays a key role in supporting Iraqi forces and NATO missions.

The US is reportedly tracking multiple missile launches from Iran, some of which are believed to be directed towards Ain al-Asad. This is the same base that was struck by Iranian missiles in January 2020 following the killing of General Qasem Soleimani.

Iran had previously warned of retaliation following what President Donald Trump authorised strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump claimed “monumental damage” had been done, particularly deep underground.

Iran also strikes Qatar’s Al Udeid base

Iran’s missiles also targeted the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. State-run media in Iran announced the start of “Operation Glad Tidings of Victory” against US forces in the region.

Loud explosions were reported in central Doha and Lusail on Monday night, with projectiles visible in the night sky, according to Reuters and AFP. Al Udeid houses nearly 10,000 American troops and serves as the forward headquarters of US Central Command.

Qatar had already taken precautions earlier in the day, suspending all air traffic and citing “regional developments” as the reason. The move came shortly after the US and UK embassies in Doha advised their citizens to shelter in place.

In a televised message, Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaqari accused the US of inflaming the conflict by backing Israel’s military actions and striking Iran directly.