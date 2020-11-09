After Jared, Melania advises Donald Trump to accept US election 2020 results

After son-in-law Jared Kushner, a report has suggested that Melania has also suggested Donald Trump to concede defeat to Joe Biden.

In a private conversation, Melania told Trump to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election and recognise Biden as the winner, a source familiar with the conversation told CNN.

Earlier CNN reported that Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law also advised him the same.

However, Melania from the official Twitter account of the First Lady of The United States (FLOTUS) claimed that every "legal- not illegal" vote sould be counted, in a reference to Trump's claim that several illegal votes were cast to favour Biden.

"The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency," Melania said in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, Trump's two sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, continued to push the narrative of election fraud, pushing Republicans and other supporters to reject the results despite not providing any evidence to back their claims.

Trump was seen playing golf when it became clear that Biden will be the next president of the US on Saturday and the next day described the mainstream media as "lamestream", doubting their credentials to report on the winner of the election.

"Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be?" Trump in a tweet said on Sunday.



