Why Cubans prefer any US president other than Donald Trump

In the US election 2020, one of the wins for Donald Trump was from the state of Florida, where many conservative Cuban Americans backed his denunciation of leftist governments in Latin America.

However, people living in Cuba have preferred president-elect Joe Biden and a major reason is Trump's accusation that the Democrat favours leftist policies.

Also read | Donald Trump continues to say that US Election 2020 was 'stolen'

For the unversed, Cuba is under Communist leadership for six decades.

Also read | Biden vows to unite America in first address as US president-elect

"I'm not the type to trust an American president, but given the situation, I prefer the other one over Trump," said Pablo Zalvidar, a 57-year-old parking attendant, as quoted by news agency AFP.

In the administration of Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, historic rapprochement took place with Cuba in 2014, which opened the path of cordial relations between two nemeses.

However, the path was not followed when Trump came to power and in his four years, 130 measures were enacted on Cuba to reinforce embargo, a move that affected several people and nation's budding private sector.

Among the harsh measures, US cruises and many direct flights to Cuba were suspended and the US consulate in Havana was also shut down.

Political expert Jorge Gomez Barata said Trump's reelection would have been "a disaster or an apocalyptic threat" for Cuba.

"Trump, I can't stand the sight of him!" said Aidelvis Blanco, an employee at The Mandarin restaurant, hoping that Biden as a president will "make us feel better."

Biden's win has been a "really good news for the entrepreneur community in Cuba. The private sector was one of the hardest hit by the Trump administration's Cuban policy," said Oniel Diaz, head of the Auge consulting firm.

The president-elect is also generating a lot of hopes as he as the vice-president also encouraged collaboration between both the American countries in a host of sectors and played a key role in the reunification of people from Cuba and the Cuban diaspora.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Sunday while congratulating Biden for the election win praised "the new direction" taken by the Americans and added that he believes in "the possibility of having a constructive bilateral relationship while respecting our differences."

