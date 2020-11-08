Donald Trump continues to say that US Election 2020 was 'stolen'

A day after Joe Biden was declared victorious in US Election 2020, sitting US President Donald Trump continued to level allegations that US Election 2020 was 'stolen' from him. The president went on yet another tweet spree on Sunday evening (Indian time) and renewed allegations of fraud in recently concluded US Presidential Election 2020.

Quoting Newt Gingrich, his colleague in Republican Party, Donald Trump made the following tweets.

“We believe these people are thieves. The big city machines are corrupt. This was a stolen election. Best pollster in Britain wrote this morning that this clearly was a stolen election, that it’s impossible to imagine that Biden outran Obama in some of these states....Where it mattered, they stole what they had to steal"

....Where it mattered, they stole what they had to steal. @newtgingrich — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

About an hour before these tweets, Trump quoted Jonathan Turley, a US Attorney.

“We should look at the votes. We’re just beginning the tabulation stage. We should look at these allegations. We’re seeing a number of affidavits that there has been voter fraud. We have a history in this country of election problems. In Pennsylvania you had an order by a...Supreme Court Justice to compel them to separate ballots that were received after the legislative deadline. It required the intervention of Justice Alito. That’s a large group of ballots. When you talk about systemic problems, it’s about.......how these ballots were authenticated, because if there’s a problem in the system about authentication, that would seriously affect the ENTIRE ELECTION - And what concerns me is that we had over a hundred million mail-in ballot in cites like Philladelphia......and Detroit with a long series of election problems (to put it mildly).” read this series of tweets.

...and Detroit with a long series of election problems (to put it mildly)." @JonathanTurley — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2020

Donald Trump is yet to concede defeat. He was alleging 'fraud' even before the voting was conducted.

On Sunday, just around the time when Biden was declared winner by various TV networks, Trump claimed again that he had won the election

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Hours after they were declared winners, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris addressed supporters in Delaware in what was widely considered to be the acceptance speech.

Donald Trump's tweets, made especially around the time when it gradually became clear that momentum was shifting in favour of Biden, have resulted in action from Twitter. Twitter has attached various disclaimers to the tweets posted by Trump. These include declaring that 'claim about election fraud' was 'disputed' and those mentioning status of result announcements as made/ not made by election officials.