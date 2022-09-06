35 civilians killed, 37 injured in IED blast in Burkina Faso

At least 35 civilians were killed, and 37 others hurt after an IED struck a convoy carrying supplies in Burkina Faso's northern region, where jihadi forces are said to have stronger presence, AFP reported quoting officials.

The incident took place on Sunday in the restive north on a road between Bourzanga to Djibo, according to a statement by Sahel region governor Rodolphe Sorgo

"One of the vehicles carrying civilians hit an improvised explosive device. The provisional toll is 35 dead and 37 injured, all civilians," it said.

"The escorts quickly secured the perimeter and took measures to help the victims," the statement said, adding that the convoy had left the north for Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou.

AFP quoting a security source said that the convoy was "composed of civilians, drivers and traders".

A resident of Djibo said that "several dozen vehicles, including trucks and public transport buses" were hit.

Recently, jihadist groups staged similar attacks on arterial roads leading to the main cities in the north —Dori and Djibo. At the start of August, 15 soldiers died in the same area in a double IED blast.

Monday’s attack was carried out by jihadists suspected to have links with Al-Qaeda or the Islamic State group.

The region’s north and east areas have been the site of intense battle between Burkina's ruling junta and the jihadi terrorists.

Though the ruling junta seized power in January, at least 40 per cent of the country is outside the government's control.

On Sunday junta chief Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba during his address to the nation said that the government has intensified the army's "offensive actions" and initiated a process of dialogue with certain armed groups, through religious and local leaders.

He added that this process has enabled "several dozen young people" to lay down their arms.

(With inputs from agencies)

