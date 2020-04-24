2.7 million in New York may have coronavirus, survey suggests

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that according to a survey as many as 2.7 million New Yorkers may have been infected with coronavirus which suggests that the number of infected cases may be higher than recorded.

"If the infection rate is 13.9 per cent, then it changes the theories of what the death rate is if you get infected," Cuomo said.

According to a survey, more than one in five New Yorkers may already have the new coronavirus.

"It's vital for any state, I believe, to first get a baseline study of where you are on the infection rate," Cuomo said.

"I want to see snapshots of what is happening with that rate – is it going up, is it flat, is it going down," the New York governor said.

Cuomo said the official death rate 15,500 was an undercount since it included people who had died in hospitals or nursing homes and not those who died at home without coronavirus diagnosis.

According to a survey by the University of Southern California, the death rate of 863 people was lower than the previous count, including the fact that the virus could have spread widely by people who were not diagnosed with the virus.

The New York governor had said earlier that hospitalizations had fallen 578 to 15,021 patients on Wednesday which was the tenth day of decline.

The United States has the highest number of infected cases in the world with 869,172 cases.