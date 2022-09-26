12-year-old Texas girl shoots father, then self in murder pact

A 12-year-old girl from Texas reportedly shot her father and then herself in a murder pact that she made with another girl, who was also supposed to kill her family.

The incident took place last Tuesday at 11.30 pm (local time) at a home in Weatherford, Parker County Sheriff's Office said in a press release last Thursday.

The girl’s body was found on the street with a gunshot wound to the head and the weapon in her hand, while the father, 38, was inside the house with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

According to authorities, the girl shot her father, went outside and then shot herself, the sheriff's office said.

The father-daughter duo was later taken to local hospitals by air ambulance. Their conditions were not known till Monday morning, reported CNN.

The investigators claimed that the shootings were part of a murder plot the girl made with another kid weeks ago in Lufkin (about 230 miles (370 km) southeast of Weatherford).

They had planned to kill their families and then run away together to Georgia, the police alleged.

However, the girl in Lufkin, whose age was not revealed, did not go through with the plan. It is being investigated as to how the two girls knew each other.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Lufkin girl was charged with criminal conspiracy. Though it is known whether the injured 12-year-old faces any criminal action.

Lufkin Police are also probing the incident, the release stated.

The names of the juvenile suspects and their families have not been revealed by the Parker County Sheriff's Office in order to protect their identities.

(With inputs from agencies)

