12-week-old puppy has surgery after swallowing 20 coins from owner’s purse

A 12-week-old Bichon Frise cross puppy named Daisy had emergency surgery after x-rays revealed that she had swallowed 20 coins from the missing purse of her owner. The puppy was taken to the vet after she stopped eating adequately and started vomiting multiple times, reported The Guardian.

"I couldn't believe it when PDSA rang to tell me Daisy had swallowed so many coins. My purse had been missing, and we'd searched high and low for it, not thinking it was Daisy who was the culprit who ran off with it," the Guardian quoted Daisy's owner, Ivana from Derby.

X-rays conducted revealed shocking images which showed that the puppy had swallowed a variety of coins, including three 1ps, three 5ps, two 20ps, and two £1 coins, summing up a total of £2.68.

Vet nurse Sally Frith, who works at Derby PDSA Pet hospital, told The Guardian, "Daisy has broken a new record; we couldn't believe the number of coins she'd managed to eat, especially for such a tiny puppy."

"The coins had been causing a blockage which, if left, could have been fatal, so it's a good job her owner brought her into PDSA when she did."

UK's leading vet charity, PDSA, said that Daisy was examined, and vets could identify that her stomach was the cause of her pain. This raised suspicions of a blockage, so she was sedated and then X-rayed to gather conclusive results.

"I had no idea a puppy would even eat this sort of thing, and we were all beside ourselves with worry and so scared we might lose her. My four-year-old daughter is best friends with Daisy, and she was very upset," Daisy's owner, Ivana, added.

The PDSA claimed that Daisy's surgery was successfully completed and that she was sent back home with painkillers and antibiotics on the following day.

"Daisy has been back for check-ups, and we're pleased she's recovering and healing well," Vet nurse Sally Frith added.

