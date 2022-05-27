Fox Terrier called Pebbles becomes world's oldest dog at more than 22 years old

A Toy Fox Terrier called Pebbles has been named as the oldest living dog in the world right now. The announcement came just weeks after a Chihuahua called TobyKeith was handed the record but his reign at the top was short lived. At 22 years and 59 days, Pebbles was officially recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records. The dog, who weighs around 4 pounds, belongs to Bobby and Julie Gregory of Greenville County, South Carolina in the United States. They decided to contact the authorities about Pebbles when they came across the news regarding TobyKeith on the internet.

“Bobby was sitting on the couch, and friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record,” Julie told the official Guinness website.

The family adopted Pebbles in 2000 but the Terrier was not their first choice. Julie explained that they were looking for a bigger dog at that time but decided to take Pebbles home with them.

“She was jumping and barking so much at Bobby that he had no choice but to pick her up and check her out," Julie told Guinness. "It was instant love the second the two met."

Despite the old age, Pebbles is quite fit according to the owners and the Terrier is not suffering from any kind of illnesses. Julie said that good food and love is the secret behind Pebbles’ health.

“Most of the people that know Pebbles can’t believe how long she has lived,” Julie concluded.