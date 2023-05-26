11-year-old black boy shot in chest by Mississippi police he called for help

As George Floyd’s murder marked its third anniversary, another grueling incident came to light on Saturday where a black boy from Mississippi, Aderrien Murry, was shot in the chest by the state police when the 11-year-old called them seeking help, as per reports.

According to his family, the boy has now been released from hospital. As per reports, the boy dialed the police calling out for help. Mississippi police arrived at Aderrien Murry's home jumping into action over the domestic disturbance call, the boy's mother said adding the police shot the black boy in the chest. 'What did I do?' boy asks after being shot The 11-year-old's mother Nakala Murry said her son questioned her "what did I do?" after he was shot by the police officer. The horrific shooting incident is now being investigated. Meanwhile, the officer involved in the incident has been sent on leave. Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has lodged a probe to investigate into the incident.

According to the mother, the boy is recovering at home after being released from a local hospital. The boy was treated for a fractured ribs, collapsed lung and a lacerated liver. In a rage over the shooting incident, Nakala is demanding that the officer must be fired and charged for shooting his innocent son. Why did the boy call the police? Nakala Murry, in a presser Monday outside Indianola City Hall said, that prior to the incident the father of her other child came by at their house on Saturday morning. She said that he was acting "irate" and it made her instruct her son to call the police.

Shortly after the call was made to the police, Indianola officer arrived at their house. In conversation with CNN, Murry said that the police officer "had his gun drawn at the front door." Describing details of the incident, she said that the police officer asked everyone inside to exit the house.

She told the media outlet that the officer opened fire as soon as her son turned the corner of the hallway. The gunfire struck Aderrien in the chest, she said.

"His words were: 'Why did he shoot me? What did I do?' and he started crying," Ms Murry said. "This cannot keep happening. This is not OK." She also revealed how she acted like a first responder to tackle the situation. Her son was bleeding from the wound when she applied pressure on the wound.

Lending a hand to her in aiding her son was the officer, she said. Later, medics arrived and the boy was rushed to the University of Mississippi Medical Centre. At the hospital, the son was given a chest tube and placed on a ventilator. Nakala Murry calls for action Murry along with her family's lawyer, Carlos Moore, called on officials to take action against the officer involved. "What are you waiting on? Someone to actually die?" Moore said during the press conference.

The officer involved is allegedly the department's "best officer". "If he's your best, Indianola, you need a clean house from top to bottom," Moore said.