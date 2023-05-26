Elon Musk's Neuralink cleared for human test of brain implants

Elon Musk's start-up Neuralink said on Thursday (May 25) that it has gotten approval from US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to test its brain implants in people.

The decision comes after the company's application was rejected in early 2022, despite Musk's multiple predictions that his brain-chip business will soon receive FDA approval for human trials.

The company worked through the agency's concerns over the safety of the experimental implant.

Neuralink said in a tweet: "This is the result of incredible work by the Neuralink team in close collaboration with the FDA and represents an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people."

Neuralink said clearance from the US regulators is "an important first step" for its technology, which is intended to let brains interface directly with computers.

Neuralink said clearance from the US regulators is "an important first step" for its technology, which is intended to let brains interface directly with computers.

The company further noted that recruitment is not yet open for our clinical trial and they will announce more information on this soon.



The company claims that Neuralink is developing a brain implant it hopes will help paralyzed people walk again and cure other neurological ailments.

