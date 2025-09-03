Russian President Vladimir Putin came out in support of India and China amid US President Donald Trump's tariff pressure on the two Asian neighbours. While addressing the media after attending the military parade and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China, Putin commented on the ongoing tariff war by the United States and the tough sanctions that the US has put on India for buying Russian oil. The Russian president said that no one in the world can talk to India and China “in that way,” possibly referring to the reckless remarks made by the people of the Trump administration. Calling them ‘partners’, Putin said that the tariff regime is a way to “weaken the leadership of these countries.” He opined that it is a “mistake” to do so. While he didn't name Trump in his supportive statement for New Delhi and Beijing, he did comment on the US president's ‘conspiracy’ remark regarding his meeting with Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping in Beijing's military parade.

However, in the latter part of the press conference, Putin ruled out the monopoly of one nation and supported a ‘multipolar world.’ "There are economic giants like India or China...but it doesn't mean that anyone should dominate global politics or security. We don't believe there should be some domination; everyone must be equal.”

Will Putin meet Zelensky?

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he never ruled out meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that if he is interested in meeting, he should come to Moscow. He said that Russian forces are 'advancing' across the entire Ukraine, adding that Russia will “carry on fighting if peace deal is not reached.” Justifying the war, he said that Russia is fighting for the people and not for territories. He questioned Zelensky's legitimacy as president, highlighting that his tenure has ended and claimed that Ukraine cannot sustain a heavy offensive anymore. "Let's see how the situation develops. If not, then we will have to resolve all our tasks militarily," Putin told reporters in Beijing when asked about the prospects for a deal.



