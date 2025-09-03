/'No one has been conspiring, no conspiracies at all': Russia responds to Trump's ‘plotting against US’ claim about Putin, Xi and Kim

The Kremlin on Wednesday (September 03) brushed aside US President Donald Trump’s claim that Russia, China and North Korea were plotting together against the United States. Asked about Trump’s post on Truth Social, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said, “I think not without irony, he said that these three are allegedly plotting against the United States.”

Moscow insists no plot exists

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Another aide, Dmitry Ushakov, said, “I want to say that no conspiracies have been arranged, no one has been conspiring, no conspiracies at all, and moreover, none of these three leaders have even entertained such thoughts." He added that Russia recognises the influence of Washington. “Furthermore, I can say that everyone understands the role played by the United States, the current administration of President Trump, and President Trump personally in the current international dynamics.”

Trump’s sarcastic post on Xi, Putin and Kim

Trump had reacted online after Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un joined Chinese President Xi Jinping at a large-scale military parade in Beijing on 3 September. Writing to Xi, Trump posted, “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”