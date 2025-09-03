Google Preferred
  'No one has been conspiring, no conspiracies at all': Russia responds to Trump's 'plotting against US' claim about Putin, Xi and Kim

Prapti Upadhayay
Edited By Prapti Upadhayay
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 15:20 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 15:20 IST
China’s President Xi Jinping (C), North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un (R) and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) arrive for a reception in the Great Hall of the People, following a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing on September 3, 2025. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The Kremlin dismissed Donald Trump’s claim that Russia, China, and North Korea are plotting against the US, with aide Yuri Ushakov responding to the accusation with irony and scepticism.

The Kremlin on Wednesday (September 03) brushed aside US President Donald Trump’s claim that Russia, China and North Korea were plotting together against the United States. Asked about Trump’s post on Truth Social, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said, “I think not without irony, he said that these three are allegedly plotting against the United States.”

Moscow insists no plot exists

Another aide, Dmitry Ushakov, said, “I want to say that no conspiracies have been arranged, no one has been conspiring, no conspiracies at all, and moreover, none of these three leaders have even entertained such thoughts." He added that Russia recognises the influence of Washington. “Furthermore, I can say that everyone understands the role played by the United States, the current administration of President Trump, and President Trump personally in the current international dynamics.”

Trump’s sarcastic post on Xi, Putin and Kim

Trump had reacted online after Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un joined Chinese President Xi Jinping at a large-scale military parade in Beijing on 3 September. Writing to Xi, Trump posted, “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

The Beijing parade marked the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender and the end of World War II. Western leaders stayed away, but Putin, Xi and Kim shared the stage in Tiananmen Square, displaying closer ties between their countries. The event was the first time the three leaders had appeared together in public.

Prapti Upadhayay is a New Delhi-based journalist who reports on key news developments across India and global affairs, with a special focus on US politics. When not writing, she en...Read More

