/'Brave, heroic': Russia's Putin praises North Korean troops' ‘sacrifice’ in Ukraine war as Kim vows ‘full support’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for sending troops to help Russian forces push Ukrainian soldiers out of the Kursk region. Meeting Kim in Beijing on Wednesday (September 03), Putin said the deployment was the North Korean leader’s idea and hailed the fighters as heroes.

“It is well known that your special forces took part in the liberation of Kursk Oblast at your initiative, in full compliance with our new treaty,” Putin said. “I would like to note that your warriors fought bravely and displayed heroism. We will never forget the sacrifices made by your armed forces and the families of your servicemen,” he added.

Comparing war to WWII

Putin also drew a comparison with the Allied fight against the Axis Powers during World War II. He thanked Kim for “joining the fight against modern neo-Nazism,” repeating Moscow’s claims that Ukraine is led by a Nazi regime, a narrative rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Kim pledges ‘full support’

Kim responded warmly, stressing that North Korea stood firmly with Russia. “We fought alongside the Russian people and military,” Kim said. “The President has recognised our role on several occasions, and I would like to once again express my gratitude for the high praise given today. If there is anything to be done for Russia and its people going forward, we will regard it as our duty as brothers, and are prepared to give our full support,” he added. Kim added he welcomed the chance to discuss “future development and prospects” with Putin directly.

Beijing parade brings leaders together