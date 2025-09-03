/In Pics | From ‘Guam killer’ to nuclear missiles: Weapons China showcased at massive victory parade attended by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un

China unveiled a sweeping display of new military hardware in Beijing on Wednesday, marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat and the end of World War Two.
President Xi Jinping was joined by Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Here's a glimpse at some of the weapons displayed during the parade:
Among the most eye-catching weapons was the Dongfeng-5C, an upgraded version of China’s first intercontinental ballistic missile. With a range of more than 13,000km, it is believed to carry up to ten nuclear warheads. Also on display was the JL-1, China’s first air-launched nuclear missile, alongside the JL-3 submarine-launched version. State broadcaster CCTV said these weapons, together with the DF-61 and DF-31, marked the first concentrated display of China’s nuclear forces across land, sea and air.
China’s latest carrier-based aircraft, including the J-35 stealth fighter and the J-15T, were shown publicly. According to state media, the J-35 is a “landmark piece of equipment” for the navy’s shift from near-sea defence to long-range operations. The twin-seat J-20S stealth fighter also appeared, which can be used to control combat drones, alongside the upgraded J-20A variant.
The parade also featured the DF-26D ballistic missile, dubbed the “Guam Killer” because of its potential to strike US military bases in the Pacific. With a range of 5,000km, it can carry both nuclear and conventional warheads and is seen as a threat to US naval forces. A new CJ-1000 hypersonic cruise missile was also revealed. While little is known publicly, it is believed to have strategic long-range strike capability, extending China’s reach further across Asia and beyond.
On the ground, China presented its new Type 99B tank, the latest upgrade of its third-generation battle tanks. Earlier models have been tested in high-altitude terrain near India’s border.