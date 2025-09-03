/In Pics | From ‘Guam killer’ to nuclear missiles: Weapons China showcased at massive victory parade attended by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un

The parade also featured the DF-26D ballistic missile, dubbed the “Guam Killer” because of its potential to strike US military bases in the Pacific. With a range of 5,000km, it can carry both nuclear and conventional warheads and is seen as a threat to US naval forces. A new CJ-1000 hypersonic cruise missile was also revealed. While little is known publicly, it is believed to have strategic long-range strike capability, extending China’s reach further across Asia and beyond.