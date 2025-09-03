LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /In Pics | From ‘Guam killer’ to nuclear missiles: Weapons China showcased at massive victory parade attended by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un

In Pics | From ‘Guam killer’ to nuclear missiles: Weapons China showcased at massive victory parade attended by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un

Prapti Upadhayay
Edited By Prapti Upadhayay
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 12:32 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 12:32 IST

China unveiled a sweeping display of new military hardware in Beijing on Wednesday, marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat and the end of World War Two.

Axis of upheavel
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Axis of upheavel

President Xi Jinping was joined by Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Here's a glimpse at some of the weapons displayed during the parade:

Nuclear missiles on display
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Nuclear missiles on display

Among the most eye-catching weapons was the Dongfeng-5C, an upgraded version of China’s first intercontinental ballistic missile. With a range of more than 13,000km, it is believed to carry up to ten nuclear warheads. Also on display was the JL-1, China’s first air-launched nuclear missile, alongside the JL-3 submarine-launched version. State broadcaster CCTV said these weapons, together with the DF-61 and DF-31, marked the first concentrated display of China’s nuclear forces across land, sea and air.

New stealth and carrier aircraft
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

New stealth and carrier aircraft

China’s latest carrier-based aircraft, including the J-35 stealth fighter and the J-15T, were shown publicly. According to state media, the J-35 is a “landmark piece of equipment” for the navy’s shift from near-sea defence to long-range operations. The twin-seat J-20S stealth fighter also appeared, which can be used to control combat drones, alongside the upgraded J-20A variant.

Missile that targeted US assets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Missile that targeted US assets

The parade also featured the DF-26D ballistic missile, dubbed the “Guam Killer” because of its potential to strike US military bases in the Pacific. With a range of 5,000km, it can carry both nuclear and conventional warheads and is seen as a threat to US naval forces. A new CJ-1000 hypersonic cruise missile was also revealed. While little is known publicly, it is believed to have strategic long-range strike capability, extending China’s reach further across Asia and beyond.

Tanks roll in
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Tanks roll in

On the ground, China presented its new Type 99B tank, the latest upgrade of its third-generation battle tanks. Earlier models have been tested in high-altitude terrain near India’s border.

Trending Photo

In Pics | From ‘Guam killer’ to nuclear missiles: Weapons China showcased at massive victory parade attended by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un
5

In Pics | From ‘Guam killer’ to nuclear missiles: Weapons China showcased at massive victory parade attended by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un

England’s lowest ODI totals: Three against Australia, can you guess other opponents?
5

England’s lowest ODI totals: Three against Australia, can you guess other opponents?

All the ways humans can intercept 3I/Atlas before it slips away - Alien spaceship or comet?
7

All the ways humans can intercept 3I/Atlas before it slips away - Alien spaceship or comet?

From Ranya Rao to Preeti Gowda, crime in south indian cinema: gold smuggling, murder, betting, drugs and more
7

From Ranya Rao to Preeti Gowda, crime in south indian cinema: gold smuggling, murder, betting, drugs and more

Donkey milk to special tea: Top 10 most expensive things money can buy in India
10

Donkey milk to special tea: Top 10 most expensive things money can buy in India