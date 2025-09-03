/‘Say hi to Putin and Kim as you plot against US’: Trump’s sarcastic jab at Xi on China’s Victory Day - Is the US president paranoid or just bitter?

US President Donald Trump lashed out at Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday (September 03) for welcoming Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un to Beijing’s military parade. In a sarcastic statement, Trump accused Xi of plotting with Moscow and Pyongyang against Washington, while reminding China of America’s role in its wartime struggle.

Here's what US President Donald Trump said:

“The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader,” Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America,” he added.

Trump had earlier told reporters he did not see the parade as a challenge to the United States and added that he had a "very good relationship" with Xi.

Xi opens China’s biggest parade in decades

The event, held in Tiananmen Square to mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War, was China’s largest-ever military parade. Xi, dressed in a Mao-style suit, welcomed leaders from more than 20 nations. Putin and Kim, both isolated internationally, were treated as guests of honour.