/'Let him come to...': Putin says he never ruled out meeting Ukrainian president Zelensky, questions his legitimacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s open to meeting Ukrainian president Zelensky but only in Moscow, and questioned Zelensky’s legitimacy under extended martial law. He claimed Russia is fighting for people’s rights, not territory, amid ongoing advances.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an address after attending the military parade and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China, issued a big statement on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Putin said that he never ruled out meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that if he is interested in meeting, he should come to Moscow. Stating that Russian forces are 'advancing' across the entire Ukraine, Putin declared that Russia will “carry on fighting if peace dealnotreached.” He also highlighted that Ukraine's security cannot be ensured at the cost of Russia. He also justified the war, saying that Russia is fighting for the people and not for territories. In an optimism of sorts, the Russian president also said that there was light at the end of the tunnel and the Ukraine conflict could be ended with a deal “if common sense prevailed." He warned that if not, then it would have to be resolved militarily.
In a controversial statement, the Russian president raised the issue of a referendum and said that ‘fair and democratic’ right of people who want to join Russia should not be taken away by Zelensky. He also claimed that Zelensky is no longer president, explaining that under martial law, elections shall not be held, but it doesn't mean the president's term is prolonged. Putin was referring to the extension of martial law in Ukraine, most recently in July 2025, for the 16th time until November 2025. Zelensky has been accused of delaying the elections that the United States and Russia have been pushing for and strengthening his powers during martial law. Putin has repeatedly questioned Zelensky's legitimacy after his term ended in 2024.
