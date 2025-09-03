/'Let him come to...': Putin says he never ruled out meeting Ukrainian president Zelensky, questions his legitimacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an address after attending the military parade and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China, issued a big statement on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Putin said that he never ruled out meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, adding that if he is interested in meeting, he should come to Moscow. Stating that Russian forces are 'advancing' across the entire Ukraine, Putin declared that Russia will “carry on fighting if peace dealnotreached.” He also highlighted that Ukraine's security cannot be ensured at the cost of Russia. He also justified the war, saying that Russia is fighting for the people and not for territories. In an optimism of sorts, the Russian president also said that there was light at the end of the tunnel and the Ukraine conflict could be ended with a deal “if common sense prevailed." He warned that if not, then it would have to be resolved militarily.