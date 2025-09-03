North Korean staff scrub Kim’s chair and glass post-Putin meet: Was it done to leave no trace of Kim Jong Un?

After his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s aides carried out an unusually thorough clean-up operation, drawing international attention. Footage shared on social media showed staff members quickly moving in once the talks finished. They removed the glass Kim had drunk from, wiped down the chair’s upholstery and armrests, and meticulously cleaned the table and other surfaces he had touched. The scene resembled a forensic sweep, with aides ensuring that no physical trace of the leader was left behind.

Russian journalist Alexander Yunashev, who witnessed the process, described the clean-up as “remarkable” in its detail. Reports said the two leaders had wrapped up their formal discussions and later continued in a more relaxed setting over tea. The reasoning behind such a rigorous effort remains unclear. Analysts suggest it could be aimed at eliminating any chance of foreign agencies collecting Kim’s DNA or biological samples. Others see it as part of Pyongyang’s broader security culture, which places extraordinary emphasis on protecting the leader’s health and cultivating his image of invulnerability.

Watch the video here:

Earlier in the day, a meeting took place at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse following a grand military parade in central Beijing, where President Xi Jinping led commemorations in Tiananmen Square to mark 80 years since the end of World War II and Japan’s surrender. The parade, featuring thousands of troops and heavy weaponry, was attended by several global leaders—though Western participation was notably absent, underscoring the geopolitical undertone of the event.