/ChatGPT faces fresh global outage, users flock to social media with complaints

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 15:56 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 15:56 IST
ChatGPT faces fresh global outage Photograph: (File image)

Story highlights

Several users across the globe faced disruptions on Wednesday (September 3). Users also expressed their frustration on various social media platforms

ChatGPT users worldwide on Wednesday (September 3) reported a major outage, with hundreds of users taking it to social media to vent their frustration over disruptions. According to Downdetector, a website that tracks online service status, hundreds of reports have been filed in the past 20 minutes. In India alone, over 439 users flagged problems, suggesting the issue is widespread.

The outage appears to be hitting both the website and mobile app, with users experiencing network errors. While some report normal functioning, many are unable to access the chatbot at all. OpenAI, ChatGPT’s developer, has not yet commented on the disruption.

This is not the first time ChatGPT has faced downtime. Past outages include: A global failure lasting over three hours disrupted users in Spain, Argentina, and the US (Jan 23, 2025), A glitch left the platform not working (Dec 26, 2024), A major outage generated more than 22,000 Downdetector complaints (Feb 5, 2025). In recent times, minor outages were reported on Sept 1, 2, and 3, 2025, including a 10-minute disruption on Tuesday (September 2).

What are the alternatives to ChatGPT?

Users seeking immediate options can turn to other AI chatbots such as:

Google Gemini – optimised for fast text generation

Microsoft Copilot – offers ChatGPT-like features with image generation

YouChat – integrates search for updated, relevant answers

Jasper Chat – built for creators, with SEO-friendly content tools

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...

