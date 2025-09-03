/Woman complains her Indian neighbours in Ireland are 'noisy and aggressive' - 'Nothing beats this loudness'

A woman immigrant in Ireland says her noisy Indian neighbours have made living in the neighbourhood extremely tough for her. She spoke about them in a Reddit post, stating that when she confronted them about the loud noise, they got "aggressive, argumentative, and confrontational." She explained in her post that she has met other Indians, and those encounters have always been pleasant. But 14 months ago, a group of Indian men moved into her neighbourhood. She says they get very loud after 10 at night and also smoke weed outside. The 33-year-old wrote, “14 months ago, a bunch of young Indian men moved in next door. They are always loudly talking and laughing.” The woman further explains that she and her husband tried talking to them about the excessive commotion at night, but it fell on deaf ears.

"Did we talk to them? Yes. More than 3 times. Nothing changed. They said sorry, and they did it again. They said it would never happen, and it happened again," she wrote. The woman says that she has been living in Ireland since 2008, and even in the bustling Dublin city centre. "Nothing beats this loudness. Loud, constant until midnight,” she wrote. The last time she tried talking to them, they became "aggressive". Users advised her to make a complaint with the Garda Síochána, or the Gardaí, the national police force in the Republic of Ireland. An official complaint about their behaviour will become a hurdle if these men decide to apply for citizenship.

