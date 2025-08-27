/'Will put tariffs so high, your head's will spin': Trump claims this is how he stopped India-Pakistan conflict

Donald Trump has claimed credit for ending many wars ever since he assumed office. But one among those is the conflict between India and Pakistan, which lasted 4 days. But the US president has mentioned it over 40 times already, also calls it one of the big ones. Others on the list include Iran-Israel, and he is now actively mediating the Israel-Gaza war and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

But while recounting his telephonic exchange with PM Modi, he said, "I am talking to a very terrific man, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. I said, What's going on with you and Pakistan? The hatred was tremendous."



“This has been going on for a hell of a long time, like, sometimes with different names for hundreds of years...I said, I don't want to make a trade deal with you...You guys are going to end up in a nuclear war...I said, call me back tomorrow, but we're not going to do any deals with you, or we're going to put tariffs on you that are so high, your head's going to spin,” he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump has been mentioning that the fear of tariffs led to the pause; India has had a different stand on the situation. The DGMOs (Directors General of Military Operations) of the two countries spoke, and then a ceasefire was announced. But to the world, the US president broke the news.

In his statement, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, PM Modi clearly told President Trump that throughout this entire sequence of events, at no point were topics such as the India-US trade deal or US mediation between India and Pakistan discussed. The discussions regarding pausing military actions took place directly between India and Pakistan through existing military channels, on Pakistan’s request. But Islamabad has been thanking the US for pausing the cross-border fighting between the two nuclear-armed countries.