/India boosts its nuclear deterrence with Agni V, sends shock waves in Islamabad: 5 other Indian missiles whose range covers Pakistan

BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile developed in a joint venture between India and Russia. While its range was initially 290 km, it has been extended to 800-900 km for land and ship-based versions and 450-500 km for the air-launched variant. This makes it capable of striking targets throughout Pakistan and in parts of southern China. Known for its high speed (Mach 2.8 to Mach 3.5), it is extremely difficult to intercept, and its variants can be launched from land, sea, air, and even from submarines.