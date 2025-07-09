/'WILD FOOTAGE': Houthi rebels attacked ship, SANK it whole, chanted death to America. Then they killed 3 in another ship

Houthis escalate Red Sea ship attacks: Iran-backed Houthi rebels have released footage of a major attack and sinking of a merchant vessel over the weekend, even as they killed three people in an attack on another cargo ship, in a major escalation of hostilities in the Red Sea. The attacks, in terms of planning, execution and scale of destruction, are the biggest this year. Here is what happened.

Three mariners killed in Houthi attack on Greek cargo ship

The Yemen-based Houthis attacked a Liberian-flagged cargo ship, Eternity C, and killed three mariners on Monday (Jul 7). Two others were injured in the attack, said the European Union naval force. Eternity C, a Greek-owned vessel, was moving towards the Suez Canal when attacked by the terrorists. The Houthis approached the ship in small boats and used bomb-carrying drones for the attack.

The security guards fired at the Houthis in response, and one of the wounded crew lost his leg, said the EU naval force. The crew remained stuck on board the vessel, which has since been drifting in the Red Sea, it said.

How the attack on Magic Seas unfurled

In professional-level footage of nearly three minutes released on Monday night, the Houthis showed the attack on Sunday on the other ship, Magic Seas, including its complete sinking.

The Houthis used drones, missiles, rocket-propelled grenades and smll arms fire in the attack, forcing the crew of 22 to abandon the ship.

What the video of Houthi attack on Magic Seas ship shows

The footage is near-professional level. Drones capture close shots of the vessel. From a distance, the bombing is shown. The ship is attacked by explosions from its hull to its tail. Drones continued to capture the slow sinking of the ship. At one point, it appeared to break in two and take in massive amounts of water. Then the ship is shown sinking wholly, leading to a massive surge of of water.

A longer video of the attack, described on X as ‘WILD FOOTAGE,’ showed a handful of Houthi fighters storming the bridge of the ship and attacking it.

The different angles of the video show them detonating explosives and leaving the ship in what could be speedboats or skiffs.

Drone footage showed what appeared to be a time-lapse of the ship sinking.

First attack against commercial vessel in 2025

The Houthis likely used bomb-carrying drone boats, small arms and rocket-propelled grenades in the attack.

They are shown chanting “God is the greatest; death to America; death to Israel; curse the Jews; victory to Islam.”

The European Union described the sinking of Magic Seas as the first attack against a commercial vessel in 2025. This, said the EU, marked a serious escalation.