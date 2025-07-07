Israel takes revenge, unleashes thunderstorm of bombs on Yemen

Israel has launched its most extensive bombing campaign in Yemen to date, targeting key Houthi ports and power stations in its "Operation Black Flag." The strikes came in retaliation for recent suspected Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping. Israel says the Houthis are using civilian ports to transfer Iranian weapons for drone and missile strikes against Israel. Among the targets was the Galaxy Leader, a ship hijacked by Houthis in 2023 and repurposed for military use. Yemen’s Houthis responded by firing a ballistic missile at central Israel, claiming it hit near Tel Aviv. Could this cycle of strikes and retaliation spiral into a wider regional conflict?