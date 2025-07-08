LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 13:15 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 13:15 IST
Houthi strikes escalate in Red Sea: Two crew members injured, two others missing in fresh attack
Two crew members have been injured and two others are missing after a commercial ship was attacked off the coast of Yemen's Hodeidah. Watch in for more details!

