LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Red Sea cargo ships face new attacks as Houthis claim to have sunk vessel
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 12:45 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 12:45 IST
Red Sea cargo ships face new attacks as Houthis claim to have sunk vessel
Videos Jul 08, 2025, 12:45 IST

Red Sea cargo ships face new attacks as Houthis claim to have sunk vessel

Two crew members have been injured and two others are missing after a commercial ship was attacked off the coast of Yemen's Hodeidah. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos