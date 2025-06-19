/‘We need to find a solution’: Putin says ready to meet Zelensky but only in ‘final phase’ of talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday (Jun 19) said that he was ready to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, but only in a “final phase” of negotiations. Despite making these remarks, Putin questioned Zelensky's legitimacy.

“I am even ready to meet him but only if it is some kind of final phase,” he said at a press conference on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) at the Rimsky-Korsakov Saint Petersburg State Conservatory, in Saint Petersburg.

He added that any settlement to end the Ukraine conflict would require to prevent fighting from resuming in the “long term”.

“We need to find a solution that would not only put an end to the current conflict, but also create conditions that would prevent similar situations from recurring in the long term,” Putin told reporters.

Putin said that Russian troops had the “strategic advantage” in Ukraine and were constantly pushing forward on the battlefield.