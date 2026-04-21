/'We have no plans': Iran casts doubt on second round of peace talks with US in Pakistan

The prospect of a diplomatic resolution to the West Asia war hung by a thread on Monday (Apr 20) as Iran signalled deep reluctance to join a critical second round of peace negotiations in Pakistan. The uncertainty comes as the US prepares its delegation for departure, Donald Trump warns of a return to full-scale hostilities if a permanent deal is not reached within the week. The "Islamabad Accord" negotiations, aimed at ending a war that has paralysed global energy markets and reshaped regional security. Countries across the globe are facing hardship, Bangladesh telecom faces shutdown, while the energy crisis has also hit India. The initial round of talks in Islamabad did not bear any fruit.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei cast doubt on the immediate future of the talks. "We have no plans for the next round of negotiation, and no decision has been made in this regard," Baqaei quoted by news agency AFP.

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The spokesman accused Washington of "unserious" behaviour, specifically citing the ongoing US naval blockade of Iranian ports and the recent seizure of a merchant vessel as "clear violations" of the truce. Tehran maintains that it will not negotiate under the pressure of what it terms "maritime piracy."

Conversely, the US president has accused Tehran of weaponising the Strait of Hormuz, which remains largely shuttered to international trade. Speaking to news outlet PBS News, Trump expressed frustration over the scheduling of the talks, asserting that Iran was "supposed to be there" following a prior agreement.

In characteristically blunt terms, he signaled that his patience with the temporary truce has reached its limit.

"If the ceasefire ends without a peace deal, then lots of bombs start going off," Trump warned, adding in a separate interview that it was "highly unlikely" he would grant a further extension. While the technical expiration of the truce is slated for Tuesday night in Tehran, the White House has indicated it views the deadline as Wednesday evening in Washington.