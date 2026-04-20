/Trump calls for regime change in Iran; dismisses ‘fake news’ on war motivations

Donald Trump took to his social media account on Monday (Apr 20) to deliver a searing critique of current US foreign policy and mainstream media, asserting that his stance on a potential conflict with Iran is driven by long-held convictions rather than outside influence. In a characteristically blunt statement on Truth Social, Trump declared that the events of October 7 have solidified his "lifelong opinion" that Tehran must be permanently barred from achieving nuclear capabilities. Addressing rumours that he had been "talked into" a hawkish stance on Iran, the president pushed back, framing the nuclear issue as an existential threat that transcends contemporary politics. "Israel never talked me into the war with Iran," Trump stated, citing the 2023 attacks as a turning point that reinforced his hardline approach. "Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," he added, emphasising that his policy remains rooted in national security and regional stability.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where the fallout of the "39-day war" and the establishment of the "Yellow Line" in Lebanon have reshaped the geopolitical landscape. Trump’s rhetoric signals a return to “maximum pressure” tactics, suggesting that under his vision, the only path forward involves a fundamental shift in Iranian governance.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump's post:

Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did. I watch and read the FAKE NEWS



Pundits and polls are in total disbelief. 90% of what they say is lies and made-up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged. Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn't like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing – and if Iran's new leaders (regime change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!

Trump also levelled heavy criticism at the "fake news" media, pundits, and polling organisations, claiming that 90% of mainstream reporting consists of "lies and made-up stories". He drew parallels between current polling and the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, which he continues to maintain was “rigged.” Extending his critique to international events, Trump compared media coverage of the U.S. political landscape to recent developments in Venezuela. He suggested that the media deliberately ignores electoral irregularities in both regions while failing to accurately project the "amazing" results he anticipates in Iran.

In his most provocative remarks, Trump explicitly called for regime change, holding out the promise of a "great and prosperous future" for the Iranian people under new leadership. "If Iran’s new leaders are smart, Iran can have a great future!" he noted, framing the current administration in Tehran as the primary obstacle to economic success. The president's comments have already sparked intense debate among international relations experts. While supporters view his stance as a necessary display of strength, critics warn that explicit calls for regime change could further destabilise the fragile peace currently being brokered across West Asia.